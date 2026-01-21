Supreme Court hears Hawaii guns case that could affect concealed carry laws

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in Wolford v. Lopez, a case concerning Hawaii's strict gun laws. The justices' decision could impact concealed carry laws nationwide.

The case considers "whether the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit erred in holding that Hawaii may presumptively prohibit the carry of handguns by licensed concealed carry permit holders on private property open to the public unless the property owner affirmatively gives express permission to the handgun carrier."

In 2023, the state of Hawaii passed a law which prohibits people who have concealed carry permits from carrying their weapons onto private properties that are open to the public, such as retail stores.

Gun advocates sued the state over the law, which has now reached the Supreme Court.

Justices grappled Tuesday over whether the case should be considered a property rights issue or a gun rights issue.

Attorneys for the defendant also believe there could be exceptions to rules that govern weapons on private properties that may grant additional protections to churches or schools.

