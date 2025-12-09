Everyday affordability remains a top concern for American shoppers

President Trump recently gave himself high marks for his efforts to bolster the U.S. economy.

Politico's Dasha Burns: What grade you would give your economy?

President Trump: A+.

Burns: A+?

President Trump: Yeah, A+++++.

But polls show most Americans are grading his performance more harshly.

"Every time I go to the grocery store now, you're etching on almost fifty, a hundred dollars every time you go. So, it's become a little frustrating," said shopper Nevan Bickel. "Especially with having to pay rent and having to pay utilities and paying insurance and credit cards."

Bickel is among the more than nine in ten U.S. adults who say inflation is still an issue.

And fewer are feeling confident in the president's actions to fight it, with a term-low 39% saying they approved of his handling of inflation last month.

Now lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are spotlighting affordability.

"I think affordability is the issue. That's what trumps everything else," said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA).

Employers posted nearly 7.7 million new jobs in October, barely budging from September's figure, according to new federal data out Tuesday.

And employers laid off almost 1.9 million workers, the most since January of 2023.

But Americans appear to still be spending, with retail sales rising in September and on Black Friday to kick off the start of holiday spending.

The Federal Reserve will take that data into consideration ahead of its Wednesday decision on interest rates.

The central bank is expected to cut rates for a third straight time.

That could help drive down interest rates on mortgages and credit cards. But some economists say it won't lift all areas of the economy.

"We shouldn't look to the federal reserve to solve all of our ills or believe that a small shift in interest rates can make a big difference," said Justin Wolfers, professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan.