In fiery Senate hearing, Attorney General Pam Bondi defends Justice Department priorities

Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee grilled Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday, accusing her of weaponizing the Justice Department against people President Trump views as his enemies.

Bondi repeatedly and firmly rejected those allegations, deflected on numerous questions and at times refused to discuss specific investigations.

During the hearing, Democrats focused on what they view as abuses of power by the Trump administration, including that decision to send the National Guard into Democrat-run cities, especially when the governors have expressly said they don't want the National Guard there.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL): They're going to transfer Texas National Guard units to the state of Illinois. What's the rationale for that?

Attorney General Pam Bondi: Chairman, as you shut down the government, you voted to shut down the government, and you're sitting here, our law enforcement officers are being paid. They're out there working to protect you. I wish you love Chicago as much as you hate President Trump. Currently the National Guard are on the way to Chicago. If you're not going to protect your citizens, President Trump will.

Durbin: I've been on this committee for more than 20 years. That's the kind of testimony you expect from this administration. A simple question as to whether or not they had a legal rationale for deploying National Guard troops becomes grounds for a personal attack.

RELATED STORY | Apple drops ICE-tracking app following Justice Department demand

Republican members of the committee highlighted allegations of weaponization of the Justice Department, mentioning the Merrick Garland investigation of then-candidate Donald Trump under President Biden and the Steele Dossier.

Bondi said the Justice Department was conducting some investigations into the allegations, but did not offer many details.