President Trump signs spending bill approved by Congress, ending longest government shutdown in history

President Donald Trump on Wednesday night signed a spending bill that reopens the federal government after the longest shutdown in its history.

The bill passed the Senate on Monday with a final vote of 60-40, after eight moderate Democrats sought a bipartisan compromise with Republicans. It passed the House Wednesday by a vote of 222-209.

President Trump presented the shutdown as an effort by Democrats to force taxpayers to pay for services for illegal immigrants, and said that party was responsible for the delays to SNAP payments and widespread flight disruption it caused.

"Today we're sending a clear message that we'll never give in to extortion," President Trump said during the signing on Wednesday night.

"Don't forget what they've done to our country," the president said.

The U.S. House passed the spending bill earlier on Wednesday after returning from more than seven weeks of absence during the shutdown. Six Democrats voted to pass the bill, while two Republicans voted against it.

House approves spending bill to reopen government, moving a step closer to ending shutdown

The bipartisan compromise between centrist Democrats and Republicans funds much of the government through January 30, 2026, ensures backpay for federal employees and reverses recent mass layoffs. The measure also secures funding for certain programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps.

House Democrats expressed frustration with eight Senate Democrats who joined Republicans in supporting the bill when it moved through that chamber. Democrats had said they would not approve a resolution without a deal to keep health care tax subsidies.

RELATED STORY | This government shutdown might outlast its paycheck hangover

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, (D-CT), the ranking member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, criticized the eight Senate Democrats for approving the bill.

“It is outrageous that a few Senate Democrats have joined Republicans in undermining our fight to prevent health care costs from skyrocketing,” she said.