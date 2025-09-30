Shutdown set for Wednesday as Senate rejects funding bill

The Senate on Tuesday rejected a last-ditch effort to keep the government funded, setting up a shutdown that will begin Wednesday.

The continuing resolution, which cleared the House on Sept. 19, fell short in the Senate, receiving 55 votes when 60 were needed. Nearly all Democrats rejected the measure, which would have kept the government open for seven more weeks while lawmakers worked toward a long-term deal.

Democrats have pressed to include health care provisions in any agreement, citing expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies. Without action, they warn, millions of Americans could face higher insurance premiums in the months ahead.

Republicans argue the issue should not be part of the current funding debate.

RELATED STORY | This is what happens if the government shuts down

Shutdown Impact

Thousands of federal workers could be furloughed or even laid off during a shutdown.

Those deemed essential, including members of the military, will have to work without receiving their normal paycheck. They will receive back pay once the government reopens, but there's no telling how long a shutdown might last.

Government agencies will be affected differently during a shutdown. The IRS plans to use leftover funds from the Inflation Reduction Act to cover employee pay for at least the first few days. Other agencies will operate with skeleton crews, distinguishing between essential and non-essential workers.

Additionally, national parks may close or limit services, affecting families with planned visits and reservations.

