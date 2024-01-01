Pedestrian killed in fatal accident on McArdle Road

Around 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, CCPD received a call for a major traffic accident with an injured pedestrian on scene.

A 54-year-old man had assaulted a 42-year-old man in a parking lot. The younger man attempted to flee the fight in his car and hit the older man.

The 54-year-old died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

An argument on New Year's Day led to a fatal traffic accident involving a pedestrian, according to an officer from the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD).

On Monday, Jan. 1 at around 1 a.m., CCPD officers were dispatched on a call off the 4200 block of McArdle Rd. for a major traffic accident, with an injured pedestrian.

Officers arrived and provided life-saving measures to the injured 54-year-old man at the scene until medics arrived and transported him to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

While the investigation for this incident is still ongoing, CCPD officers found that the 54-year-old man had assaulted a 42-year-old man in a parking lot. The victim tried to leave the scene in his car to avoid a further attack and hit the other man.

The 42-year-old man stayed and spoke with detectives about the incident once CCPD arrived.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.