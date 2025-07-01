Peaceful protest held at Texas A&M-Kingsville after federal operation on campus

A peaceful protest unfolded in the heart of Texas A&M University-Kingsville after news spread of a recent operation by federal agents that took place on campus last week.

The demonstration, led by students and community members, came in response to what many are calling an alarming presence of federal enforcement officers at a place meant to foster learning and safety. According to students, agents detained 26 workers involved in cleanup and construction efforts at the campus Student Union Building — a facility still under repair following a recent fire.

“Last week on Thursday there was a raid of some workers that were doing construction on our student union building,” said Mack Allen, a TAMUK student who participated in the protest. “They were here cleaning the building when federal agents came onto campus to detain them.”

Word of the enforcement action spread quickly through the student body and surrounding community, sparking a mix of outrage, fear, and disbelief.

“There’s a lot of shock in that. A lot of anger, a lot of hurt,” Allen added.

For many students, the incident has raised urgent questions about personal safety and the appropriateness of federal operations in educational spaces.

“No one wants to feel afraid — whether they’re a student, someone working, or someone just within the community,” said Allen. “No one wants to be afraid in their own backyard.”

Local activist and resident Ellison Powers helped organize the protest, aiming to create a space where people could voice their concerns and demand accountability.

“We absolutely want to see a community response when federal agents conduct operations — especially in inappropriate places like this, such as a college campus,” Powers said. “We want the community to respond and say, ‘This is not the type of activity we want.’”

Though some community members appeared to disagree with the protest, many others showed support — honking their horns, waving, and shouting words of encouragement as they passed by.

“There they are,” Powers said during the demonstration, reacting to passing vehicles. “See, that’s the community supporting us.”

In response to the protest, Texas A&M University-Kingsville issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to free expression and campus safety.

“As a public institution, Texas A&M University-Kingsville respects the right of all individuals to engage in peaceful expressive activity,” the statement read. “The University does not take a position on the content of today’s demonstration. Our top priority is the safety of our students, faculty, and staff.”



The university also reminded demonstrators of campus policies regarding public demonstrations.



“All individuals participating in expressive activity are expected to comply with University Rule 08.99.99.K1, which includes avoiding disruption to classes or operations, respecting the rights of others, and following reasonable time, place, and manner guidelines,” the statement continued.



“We thank today’s demonstrators for helping maintain a respectful and safe campus environment.”The university has not released further details regarding the presence of federal agents or the detentions.

Protesters say they hope their actions will spark ongoing dialogue not only about enforcement practices but also about the rights and protections of all people on campus.

