Patricia Sauceda

Hello, I am the Executive Producer of Coastal Living, joining the staff in August of 2021.

I have moved around all my life due to my father’s military career, but I am a native of Texas. Born in the Rio Grande Valley, I too have moved around a lot because of my job as a T.V. news producer of almost 20 years. I have covered stories from 9-11 attacks to Black Lives Matter Marches. Just recently I was living in Tulsa, Oklahoma for more than 2 years, Colorado Springs before that, and Phoenix, Arizona before coming back to Texas.

I am looking forward to working with this team and showing off what the Coastal Bend has to offer, not only for visitors but for those who have lived here for years.

BONUS FACT: We are near some great beaches, so whenever I need some fun in the sun or just time to relax, hitting the beach is great.