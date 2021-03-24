Put A Parmesan Cheese Lid On A Mason Jar To Make An Easy, Versatile Drinking Vessel

It’s not often a simple Facebook meme teaches us new skills. But a handy one making the rounds earlier this month opened my eyes to an idea I’d never considered: Apparently, the lids of pre-grated parmesan cheese containers fit beautifully onto an everyday Mason jar.

The thought is staggering. For all these years, I’ve been having barbecues and backyard hangouts and lamenting my lack of portable drinkware. (Those Yeti wine tumblers are nice, yes, but a bit pricey.)

Meanwhile, the humble parmesan lid in my fridge was yearning to help.

Apparently I am pretty much the last one to know that this is a thing, though some commenters on Facebook user Lika Tegerashvili’s post are keeping me company. We’ve been living in ignorance this whole time!

Charmed by the idea, I decided to give it a go. First, I, uh, purchased the cheese. (My kids don’t like the stuff — weird, I know.) The local grocery was sold out of the classic, green-topped Kraft grated parm, so I bought the Kroger brand, with a black lid.

The size of the Kroger container looked to be about the same as the familiar Kraft one, so I crossed my fingers it would work.

Turns out I didn’t need the extra luck. Upon arriving home, I unscrewed the lid, grabbed one of our many Mason jars, and popped it on. A perfect fit!

And now here’s a pic of me, refreshed, chic and satisfied with my homemade, reusable and portable beverage container:

Simplemost/Lucy Wenzel

Upgrade!

This will be making the rounds should we host any post-vaccine outdoor gatherings. With plenty of room for ice, the little Mason-jar travel mug seems ideal for cool cocktails or “mom wine” — my pet name for white wine with ice cubes.

I mean, insulated tumblers are great, but toasts always sound better with that magical “clink” of glass, don’t you think? Cheers!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.