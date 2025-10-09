Odem visits George West in a battle of undefeated, rushing powerhouses on the Friday Night Fever

GEORGE WEST, TX — When Odem and George West face off on Friday you can expect trench warfare.

Both teams are undefeated thanks to dominant rushing attacks. Odem (5-0, 2-0) averages 372 yards on the ground per game. They're led by senior running back John Hinojosa (1,149 yards rushing).

George West averages 451 rushing yards per game. Kohen Blount (655 yards) and William Balew (535 yards) lead the charge for the Longhorns.

Beyond their schematic similarities, both teams are on top of UIL 3A-D2 District 16. The winner of Friday's game will take commanding control of the District as the second half of the season begins.

"We know that they are a playoff caliber football team," Odem head coach Armando Huerta said. "The goal is to be successful in the playoffs so playing them now especially at their place will really tell us where we're at."

Each team has had dominant victories up to this point, making Friday's affair a litmus test for where the programs stand.

The game kicks off at 7:30 at Longhorn Stadium. KRIS 6 News at 10 will have highlights, details, and the postgame trophy presentation on the Friday Night Fever.

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

