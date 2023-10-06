Nueces County District Attorney replacement named by Governor Abbott

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has named James "Jimmy" Granberry as Nueces County District Attorney.

As 6 Investigates has previously reported, DA Mark Gonzalez resigned last month, saying he intends to run for US Senate.

In December, Gonzalez was set to go to trial in a petition seeking his removal from office based on allegations of incompetency, official misconduct, and failure to give bond.

A long-time attorney, Granberry previously served as an assistant district attorney and felony prosecutor for the very office he now leads.

Shortly after being sworn into the position Friday by Nueces County Judge Connie Scott, he said the first issue he intends to tackle is that of prosecutor training, as well as direction and resources to those working in the office, including least experienced prosecutors.

Granberry said he also wants to build better relationships and communication with local law enforcement in order to handle cases more efficiently.

“I think we need to start at the police department and sheriff’s office,” Granberry said, ”We’ll sit down and find out what they need and what needs to be done better. We have dismissals for a reason, but when there’s too many of them, then that’s a problem and we have to start looking at the root of it.”

He began his career in 1987, practicing civil and criminal law in Sinton, before taking a job with the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office in 1990.

“I’m hopeful, I think I’ll be surrounding myself with a good team,” Granberry said, “I’ve seen this office fluctuate and go through changes, but I think as I look back to all of the people that have helped me along the way, I always said if I was able to do the same, that’s what I’d do.”

According to a public information request, Gonzalez did not have written policies for the administration of his office. Friday, Granberry said that given the newness of the appointment, he had not yet considered which policies would need to be enacted but would do so in the coming weeks.

“There’s an art to it, but it’s a complex thing to say that I can scratch out on a piece of paper that there are our policies. That’s trying to put it into too small of a box. There will be policies, but I can’t tell you what they’ll be because I have to investigate more and find the root of what has happened [got us here],” Granberry said.

He said he’s looking forward to the challenge and wants to offer a new beginning for Nueces County as well as the individuals who work with the District Attorney’s Office.

