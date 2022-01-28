Winter Texans can bring in an estimated $1 million to Rockport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — “If it’s still snowing and I have 10 inches of snow in my driveway, we’re gonna stay her.”

Winter Texan Billie Fordeck said she's going on three months of trying to escape the cold temperatures to Northeast Indiana and she's enjoying her time in Rockport, and this is how most of the Circle W RV Park residents in Rockport said they feel.

“We have a bank account here, we do our shopping and we have some doctors down here,” she said.

Fordeck is not the only one. Circle W RV Park manager Debra Kost said this season, so far, 90 of 300 of her sites are filled with Winter Texans.

“Most of business comes from word-of-mouth from other Winter Texans who comes here and have fun,” she said.

To show appreciation, the 4th annual Winter Texan Appreciation Day is being held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Fulton Convention Center on Fulton Harbor in Downtown Fulton. For more information, click here.

Kost said she's expecting 31 more winter Texans to arrive by Feb. 1, and that's good news for the Rockport Chamber of Commerce.

President and CEO Diane Probst said Winter Texans boost the local economy, and help the community in more ways than one.

“They have a great impact on mostly our restaurants, our RV Parks, our condominium developments,” she said.

Probst confirms that around 3,000 Winter Texans are visiting Rockport this season, bringing in anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million.

Tina Robertson from Tennessee is a part of that group.

“We enjoy a lot of things," she said. "The theater, the restaurants as a matter of fact tomorrow we’re going to a hockey game."

Circle W RV Park is only one of many RV Parks in the Coastal Bend, but because the manager said because business is doing so well, it plans to improve its infrastructure and even add amenities for guests to enjoy.