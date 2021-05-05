Watch
Texas Senator Ted Cruz met with former President Donald Trump

Meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property
Posted at 6:11 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 09:33:48-04

PALM BEACH, Florida — Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz met with former President Donald Trump at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Cruz tweeted a photo of himself enjoying dinner with his one-time rival.

Cruz says Trump was in great spirits as they spent the evening talking about working together to retake the house and senate in 2022. Trump and Cruz spent years at odds, but Cruz became a loyal ally to Trump during his impeachment,

