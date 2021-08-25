Abbott praises Supreme Court's decision on reinstating 'remain in Mexico' policy

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump’s 'remain in Mexico' policy must be reinstated by the Biden Administration. The policy required asylum-seekers to wait outside the United States for their cases to be decided.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Wednesday. A portion of it can be found below.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols, known as the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, is a major victory for our state, our nation, and for the safety and security of our communities. President Biden’s partisan reversal of this policy has helped fuel the record surge in illegal migrants and contributed to an environment on the border that is neither safe, orderly, nor humane."

To combat the influx of immigration crossings, Abbott said Texas has deployed Department of Public Safety troopers and members of the National Guard to work with local law enforcement.

You can find Abbott's full statement here.