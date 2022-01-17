Watch
Silver alert issued for missing 77-year-old man

Juan Tellez-Rodriguez last seen Jan. 5 at Edinburg assisted care facility
KRIS file photo.
Police are looking for Juan Tellez-Rodriguez, 77, who has gone missing from an Edinburg assisted care center.
Juan Tellez-Rodriguez
Posted at 1:43 PM, Jan 17, 2022
EDINBURG, Texas — A Silver Alert is continuing Monday out of the Rio Grande Valley.

Edinburg police continue to search for 77-year-old Juan Tellez-Rodriguez, who left his assisted care facility without notifying the staff. He was last seen at the facility around 1:30 p.m. Jan 5 in he 500 block of S. 12th Avenue in Edinburg.

He's described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, , weighing about 180 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

Police believe the disappearance of Tellez-Rodriguez, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Tellez-Rodriguez's son says his father has been diagnosed with dementia and may have trouble communicating due to a previous stroke.

Police believe he may try to visit old friends and could attempt to travel to Mexico.

If you see Juan Tellez-Rodriguez or know of his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289- 7700.

