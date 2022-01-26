Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna erected at site of helicopter crash

An artist paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on the second anniversary of their deaths.

According to CBS Sports, sculptor Dan Medina erected a statue of Kobe and Gianna at the site of the deadly helicopter crash.

The statue shows Bryant with his arm around his daughter, who is holding a basketball. The two, along with six others, were on their way to a youth basketball tournament when the helicopter crashed into a Southern California hillside.

Federal investigators said the pilot became disoriented after blindly flying into a wall of clouds, according to The Associated Press.

Everyone in the helicopter died in the crash, including the pilot.

CBS Sports says the base of the sculpture has the names of everyone who was in the helicopter on January 26, 2020.

