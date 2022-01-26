Pope urges parents to "never condemn" their children for being gay

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is urging parents not to condemn their children if they are gay.

During his weekly general audience Wednesday, the pope advised parents to accompany their children during difficult times, including “difficult sexual orientations.”

He went on to say “never condemn your children.”

It's his latest gesture of outreach to the LGBTQ community, which has long been marginalized by the Catholic hierarchy.

Official church teaching calls for gay men and lesbians to be respected and loved, but considers homosexual activity “intrinsically disordered.”

In 2020, Pope Francis endorsed civil unions while being interviewed for the documentary “Francisco.”

He said, “homosexual people have the right to be in a family.”

Before becoming pope, he also endorsed civil unions for gay couples while he served as archbishop of Buenos Aires.

The pope’s comments have not always been in line with the Vatican’s guidance.

In 2021, the Vatican issued a document saying Catholic priests cannot bless same-sex unions.