Illinois man dies after trying to save his granddaughter in frozen pond

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Authorities in Illinois said a man has died after he tried to save his granddaughter, who fell into a frozen pond.

WCIA and NBC News reported that on Saturday, 10-year-old Ma’Lyiah fell into a frozen pond in Charleston after chasing two dogs that had got loose from her.

According to NBC News, Carlos Serafin, 31, ran from the house and jumped in to save her.

In a press release, Lincoln Fire Protection District said they pulled victims at 8:06 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., respectively, and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

NBC News reported that Ma’Lyiah remains in critical condition.

Serafin later died at the hospital, the news outlets reported.