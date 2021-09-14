Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd's rights plead not guilty

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights have pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against them.

A federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao in May for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority.

According to the Associated Press, Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure by not intervening to stop Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck.

Tuesday's hearing was held remotely via videoconference.

Chauvin appeared from a state prison, where he is serving a 22 1/2-year sentence for murder.

Attorneys and the judge worked through about 40 pretrial motions, including a request for Lane, Kueng, and Thao to stand trial separate from Chauvin.

The judge is seeking more written arguments on that issue.