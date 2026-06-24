Youth sports coach Harry Wallace Grabowske IV appears in court on child grooming charges

A local youth sports coach accused of attempting to groom a child appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday.

Harry Wallace Grabowske IV faced a judge during a brief hearing in which the judge reviewed the charges against him and advised him of his rights.

Youth sports coach appears in court on child grooming charges

Grabowske is charged with child grooming and online solicitation of a minor.

The allegations first came to light in a lawsuit filed earlier this month by a family who claims he attempted to groom their daughter. According to the family's attorney, the alleged advances were rejected and reported.

As of Wednesday morning, the Nueces County Sheriff's website shows Grabowske has bonded out of jail.

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