YMCA lands in Oz to celebrate big anniversary

CORPUS CHRISTI — On March 27, Dorothy, her friends, wicked witches, lions and tigers and bears -- even some wizards followed the ‘yellow brick road’ to honor a non-profit that’s been in Corpus Christi for nearly a century.

The theme of the YMCA of the Coastal Bends 85th Anniversary and Youth Benefit, at the H-E-B house on Ocean Drive, was ‘There’s No Place like the YMCA’. It is an ode to ‘The Wizard of Oz’, which came out in 1939, YMCA of the Coastal Bend was established the same year.

KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchor Taylor Alanis and Feathered Friends and Co. owner Marcus Lozano emceed the benefit. Both serve on the board of directors for the Y, Lozano as president.

The event raises money every year for the many programs the non-profit offers to children and families in the Coastal Bend.

After a presentation on the impact the Y has made on many of it’s members and the community, longtime YMCA members, 88-year-old Jesus Leija and 40-year-old John Wimbish were given the YMCA 2024 Sammy Spirit Award.

Wimbish is a coach at Miller High School, his alma mater. He is also a P.E. teacher at Driscoll Middle School and a youth advocate.

Growing up in the Hillcrest neighborhood, Wimbish was a Corpus Christi star athlete and spent much of his youth playing basketball at the Y.

During his speech, Wimbish thanked the organization for being a safe place of inclusiveness.

After the presentation, guests enjoyed a live and silent auction, a photo booth, food, a band, games and more.