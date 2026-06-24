World Cup watch parties at Whataburger Field to feature Mexico, US matches June 30 and July 1

The World Cup is heating up, and Whataburger Field is hosting free watch parties for two knockout stage matches featuring Mexico and the United States Men's National Team.

Mexico plays June 30, and the United States plays July 1. Both matches will be shown on the video board at the ballpark.

Fans can watch from the outfield lawn — blankets are encouraged — or from the seating bowl. Kids can use the playground throughout each match, and fans are permitted to bring soccer balls to use in right field.

Food vendors at both events include Tender, Love, & Chicken and Walk Thru Bru.

Mexico vs. TBD Tuesday, June 30 Gates open at 7 p.m., kickoff at 8 p.m.

United States vs. TBD Wednesday, July 1 Gates open at 6:30 p.m., kickoff at 7 p.m.

Admission is free for both events.

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