Woodsboro ISD receives grant from No Kid Hungry Texas

WOODSBORO, Tx — Eating breakfast is very important for students as it helps fuel their busy school days.

No Kid Hungry Texas recently invested $113,130 in eight school districts in Texas, including Wodsboro Independent School District.

The grant is aimed to increase the number of students who eat breakfast at school in the mornings and provide different choices like grab-and-go options, breakfast in the classroom, and more.

“School breakfast programs help fuel students for success, and are an essential source of nutrition for the 1 in 6 kids currently facing hunger in Texas,” said Stacie Sanchez Hare, Director of No Kid Hungry Texas.

“We are excited to support these districts’ capacities to provide convenient and innovative school breakfast options that will help increase participation in these programs," added Hare.

According to experts, a healthy breakfast supports concentration and focus and is often associated with higher academic achievements.

Below are all districts awarded grant funds from the nonprofit: