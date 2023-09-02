Woman found deceased inside a home near Baldwin Blvd; homicide detectives investigating

UPDATE: 09/01/2023; 11:58 A.M.

A murder suspect wanted in connection with a homicide on Hiawatha Street was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on Interstate 37 near the Atascosa County line.

According to Atascosa County Sheriff's Department officers, a shoot-out occurred near IH-37 and FM 3006 at the Bexar County line, Northeast of Pleasanton, after an Atascosa District Attorney officer attempted to stop the suspect's pickup truck.

Texas DPS Troopers then set up road spikes near the Bexar county line and flattened 2 of the suspect's tires, causing him to swerve into the median.

The suspect then jumped out from the truck with a rifle, wearing a bulletproof vest, and opened fire on the officers.

Law enforcement officers returned fire, killing the murder suspect at the scene.

Commander Mike Tamez with the Nueces County District Attorney's Office confirmed the suspect in the shootout was wanted for the murder of a woman in a home on the 300 block of Hiawatha Street. Tamez also stated the suspect was a former law enforcement officer with the Nueces County Constable Precinct 4's office.

Texas Rangers continue to investigate and say the highway will be shut down for several hours.

ORIGINAL: 09/01/2023; 6:27 A.M.

Robbery/Homicide detectives are investigating after a female was found deceased inside a home on Thursday night on Hiawatha Street near Baldwin Boulevard.

Family members said they hadn't heard from their relative, a woman in her mid-30s, since Tuesday. The family says they went to the home on the 300 block of Hiawatha St. overnight and found the woman dead.

"On Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11:28 p.m., Corpus Christi police were then dispatched to the 300 block of Hiawatha Street in reference to a deceased subject being located," stated Senior Officer Jennifer Collier.

Once officers arrived, they located the deceased female inside the residence.

According to CCPD, this remains an active investigation. If you have any information about this crime or the suspect, please call our Criminal Investigation Division at 361-886-2840.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T= [p3tips.com].

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

