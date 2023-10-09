Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman arrested in connection with Sunday morning murder

LantanaArrest.jpg
KRIS 6 News
LantanaArrest.jpg
Posted at 5:36 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 18:36:10-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) officers arrested a 22-year-old woman on Monday in connection with the murder that occurred over the weekend.

Accordinging to CPD, a 42-year-old man was killed Sunday morning around 3:28 a.m. on the 600 block of 25th Street.

The woman was arrested at the Stripes on the corner of Leopard and Lantana Street on a murder charge. Officials stated that her bond was set at $500,000.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops