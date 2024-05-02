Woman accused of organizing sex trafficking ring in Corpus Christi appeared back in court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Amanda Talbert, the woman accused of sex trafficking local high school girls in Corpus Christi, appeared in court this morning.

Forty-six-year-old, Talbert appeared in Judge Missy Medary's courtroom and pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact. She asked Judge Medary for a trial by jury.

The investigation began last October after a woman told investigators that in 2007, Talbert paid her and another underage girl $700 to have sex with 80-year-old Noraier George Manassian.

Both of the alleged victims attended Tuloso Midway High School at the time and claimed there were other victims involved.

We spoke with Talbert's defense attorney, Mark Gonzalez, after today’s hearing.

“No comment at this time just because it is still pending. So, it is still early. We look forward to our day in court. We will fight this case vigorously like we do any case. Thank you,” Gonzalez said.

After the hearing, we tried to speak with Talbert regarding how she felt about the allegations made against her, but she did not respond.

Instead, she avoided us as her supporters surrounded her and escorted her from the courtroom into the elevator.

Talbert faces two counts of indecency with a minor by sexual contact. Both are second degree felonies which is punishable by two to twenty years in prison and a ten-thousand dollar fine.

In the meantime, her next court appearance is set for October 17, 2024.

