Whitecap NPI and Flour Bluff ISD celebrate partnership

Whitecap NPI & Flour Bluff ISD

Commemorating a partnership on Environmental Education Day

Whitecap Preserve

A long-term collaboration with a local residential community and school district took place in North Padre Island on Wednesday.

Whitecap NPI and Flour Bluff Independent School District announced a partnership while celebrated International Environmental Education Day. To commemorate this special event, the community hosted a group of STEM students, teachers and the superintendent at the Whitecap Preserve construction site.

Students and teachers in attendance watched the NPI engineers work on the excavation of a canal connection within the community.

The partnership will allow for the students and staff of Flour Bluff to take part of an outdoor education program where they can engage with local ecology on the island.

Students at the event showed lots of interest in the project and appreciative of the opportunity given to them.

“I think it’s awesome and I know a lot of schools probably don’t get to do this," Flour Bluff sophomore Jay Johnson said. "I’m grateful for it.”

Superintendent Chris Steinbruck said that this partnership has been in the works since October and he’s excited for the new opportunities for his students.

“Our job at Flour Bluff ISD is to create the best learning experience for our students, and this is just one extension of the classroom," he said while looking out at the canal. "This creates a great learning environment. They’re out here, get to see the engineers, ask questions and a great experience for us at Flour Bluff.

Steinbruck said the wetlands will be used by other groups in the school district once the development is further along.

