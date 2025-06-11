West Oso ISD students learn about justice system, meet with local government leaders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from West Oso ISD are stepping out of the classroom and into the real world by participating in a four day program designed to teach them how local government and the justice system operate.

The Youth Government Academy, organized by the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers (CCAFT) and other community educators, gives students firsthand experience by connecting them directly with city and county officials, including judges, law enforcement, and other public leaders.

At least a dozen students are taking part in the program. On Tuesday, they visited the Nueces County Courthouse and the County Jail, where they met with Sheriff J.C. Hooper and learned about services provided to inmates and the roles within the criminal justice system.

“We asked them questions, got a lot of information. I love that,” one of the student participants, Princess Irie San Miguel, said.

Students are also being encouraged to dream big and to see themselves in future leadership roles.

“Whenever we go, believe in what you want to be and to always go through with what you want to do,” another student, Aiden Johnson, said.

Nancy Vera, President and CEO of CCAFT, said the program is about giving students tools to overcome adversity and showing them the many paths they can take in life.

“It teaches them what life is about and different types of lives, lives they can choose to live,” Vera said. “We tell the students, use your struggles and hardships in life as reasons to succeed, not as excuses to fail.”

The program also includes visits to Corpus Christi Police Department, meeting with Mayor Paulette Guajardo and sessions with additional community leaders. Students will finish up on Thursday before writing about what they’ve learned and presenting it to city and county leaders in the coming weeks.

