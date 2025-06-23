West Oso Education Foundation inducts four graduates into Hall of Fame

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Education Foundation hosted its inaugural Black and Silver Gala, inducting four graduates into the West Oso Hall of Fame.

Those inducted were Veronica Flores-Herrera, Deanna Moore, Moises Acuna-Gurrola and the MoTown Smokers.

All inductees are West Oso High School alumni who were recognized for their accomplishments and contributions to the community.

The West Oso Education Foundation also honored the district's longtime and now retired band director, Dr. Maurice G. Portis with the 2025 Distinguished Teacher Award.

"That's why we want to continue doing it, because we want to inspire our students. Yes, you can do anything that you want to, and that's what this is about," said Diana Cantu-Guerrero, co-chair of the West Oso ISD Education Foundation.

The foundation plans to make the gala and induction ceremony a tradition to celebrate distinguished alumni and inspire current students.

