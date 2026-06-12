West Laguna Madre Bridge lane closures on JFK Causeway in Flour Bluff begin Monday, June 15

Daytime lane closures are scheduled on the West Laguna Madre Bridge on Park Road 22 starting June 15 as part of an ongoing bridge maintenance project on and adjacent to the JFK Causeway.

Work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through the end of June. No closures are scheduled on weekends.

The West Laguna Madre Bridge is where Park Road 22 leaves the mainland in Flour Bluff.

The project will require closure of the Park Road 22 westbound inside (left) lane and shoulder on the bridge only. As work progresses, the outside lane will then be closed and the inside lane and shoulder reopened.

Once westbound work is complete, the contractor will close the outside (right) lane and shoulder on the eastbound West Laguna Madre Bridge.

The scheduled work will not affect any other lanes on the JFK Causeway.

Lane closures are subject to change without notice. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to plan for possible delays, allow extra travel time, reduce speed in the work zone and watch for workers and equipment.

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