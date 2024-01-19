Volunteers needed to help remove wreaths from Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Nueces County Veterans Services came through with enough donations to make sure every headstone at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery had a wreath for the holidays, but now it's time to clean up.

Wreaths Across America needs volunteers to help pick up approximately 6,000 wreaths.

Volunteers of all ages are needed, including groups like NJROTC’s, Boys/Girl Scouts, NHS/NJHS, etc.

"I apologize once again for the change of date, as Mother Nature is not cooperating with us this year! Due to the rain forecasted next week, we have decided to move up the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery’s Wreath Pick-up to tomorrow, Saturday, January 20, 2024, starting at 10 a.m.," stated JJ De LA Cerda via social media.

Fresh wreaths will be retired, while the artificial wreaths will be stored for future Wreath Laying Ceremonies at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

All volunteers should meet at the cemetery’s assembly area at 9:30 a.m.

"If you have already earned your VSO Volunteer Corps Shirt, please wear it. As a reminder, if you volunteer for 5 VSO Volunteer Corps missions, you will get a free shirt," added De La Cerda.

