KERR COUNTY, Tx — They come from different walks of life—soldiers, pastors, and neighbors. But in the aftermath of devastating flash floods in rural Texas, they now walk the same muddy riverbanks, united by a single mission: to search, to comfort, and to carry the weight of loss alongside those who bear it most.

Veterans, pastors and neighbors unite in Texas flood recovery efforts

Nevada, an Iraq War veteran, is among dozens volunteering in the ongoing recovery effort. He spends his days navigating debris-choked riverbeds, searching for signs of those still missing.

“Everybody gets tired,” he said, “but the task is to help give closure to those families.”

This mission may not involve combat gear or military orders, but the mental burden, he says, feels all too familiar.

“Being a veteran, we’ve seen some other stuff,” Nevada said. “And having the tools in the toolbox for mental health is definitely helpful.”

Just a few miles down the road, Fred Pense, a 19-year resident of Kerrville and a longtime volunteer with the Salvation Army, finds his own way to contribute.

This week, he’s not handing out food or clothing—he’s simply being a neighbor.

“It’s kids... We’re watching the National Guard bring in eight, ten at a time, and you think—how many more didn’t they find?” Pense said. “You try to go to sleep... you toss and turn... you hear noises.”

While search teams wade through water and debris, others are tending to pain that can't be seen.

Pastor Kyle, who traveled from Georgetown, didn’t come to search—he came to sit, to listen, and to care for the hearts still waiting in uncertainty.

“There’s not some kind of answer that flips a switch and says everything is OK. ’Cause it’s not,” he said. “But being able to listen—and the hope we have in Christ—that’s what I hope shines through.”

No one here can undo the heartbreak. They cannot bring back what the river has taken. But each day, they show up—boots in the mud, hearts wide open.

In a time of loss too large for words, their quiet presence has become a kind of salvation.

The devastating floods in central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Every dollar donated will support local organizations with relief efforts.

This campaign is a Scripps News Group initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign are tax deductible.

To donate, click here.

