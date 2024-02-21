Veterans Memorial student asked to perform national anthem for Corpus Christi Hooks after rocking performance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial senior Justin Sharp described how he felt when his teacher asked him to perform the national anthem on his guitar for a school basketball game.

"Well, immediately taken back, because this is something I’ve been wanting to do my whole high school career. So, I was really excited to get asked to play," Sharp said.

With the building filled with about 2000 people, Justin said excitement wasn’t his only feeling.

"I was like really nervous the whole day. And still really exciting, but it was looming over me the whole day that I was going to play in front of everyone," Sharp said.

With a roar of applause, it’s safe to say Justin succeeded. But what was his motivation to practice the national anthem so hard?

"I’m really happy I’m doing it because my dad’s a veteran, he was in the navy, and so was my brother. And I’m really happy that I’m doing this for them too," Sharp said.

His efforts landed him a shot to play the national anthem for the Corpus Christi Hooks. He says he will ride this wave of confidence.

"I'll try not to be as nervous, cause I already did it. I still have that level of confidence in me," Sharp said.

