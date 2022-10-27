Valero makes big donations to local charities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 12 local charities received a very big gift from Valero's Corpus Christi Refineries Wednesday. They donated $ 1 million dollars that will be shared between 12 local non-profits. Many of those charities serve children around the Coastal Bend.

The money was raised during the 2022 Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children.

The 12 Coastal Bend charities selected to receive funding include Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center, Ark Assessment Center and Emergency Center for Youth, Camp Aranzazu, CASA of the Coastal Bend, Children's Advocacy Center, Corpus Christi Education Foundation, Family Counseling Services, Foster Angels of South Texas, Make-A-Wish Foundation, MyTEAM Triumph: Wings of Texas, Youth Odyssey, and the YWCA.

