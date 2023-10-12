Valero hands out big donations to local non-profits.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of smiles were on display Wednesday evening over at the Ed Rachal House on Ocean Drive - the scene for a big donation.
Valero Corpus Christi Refineries distributed a total of $1 million to 15 local non-profits.
The money was raised during the 2023 Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children. A total of $23 million was raised for non-profits around the country.
The 15 local charities receiving funds in 2023 include:
- Ark Assessment Center & Emergency Shelter for Youth
- Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend
- Camp Aranzazu
- Children's Advocacy Center
- Coastal Bend Food Bank
- Communities in Schools
- Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)
- Family Counseling Services
- Foster Angels of South Texas
- Kids Get Fit
- Make-A-Wish Foundation
- myTEAM TRIUMPH: Wings of Texas
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Texas
- Texas A&M Foundation – Antonio E. Garcia Arts Center
- Youth Odyssey
