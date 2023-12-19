UPDATE: Driver treated after being shot at on South Padre Island Drive Tuesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A local man says he was shot at while driving along South Padre Island Drive Tuesday morning.

According to CCPD Public Information Officer Tony Contreras, they received a call around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, from the 54-year-old man who said he was driving along eastbound South Padre Island Drive near Carroll Lane when he saw a light-colored small SUV on his right side. As he passed the SUV, he saw the front passenger lean over the driver and shoot a handgun at him several times.

The victim was able to exit the highway and call police. The victim was not struck by any bullets but had a few small cuts on his arm from the shattered glass.

According to the latest report released by the Corpus Christi Police Department, the victim was treated at the scene and released.

Police say the gunman was a Hispanic male and the driver was a Hispanic female.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Senior Officer Antonio Contreras said.