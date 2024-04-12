Upcoming weekend road closures as Harbor Bridge Project continues

Weekend road closures start Friday at 6 p.m.

Continue on Saturday

All roads should be open by Sunday at 12 p.m.

Beginning the evening of Friday, April 12, some highways near the Harbor Bridge Project will closed, forcing drivers to find other ways around. Workers are putting into place a new traffic alignment designed to help improve traffic flow.

"We're getting ready to open a new ramp that'll connect northbound 286 communities to IH 37 eastbound towards downtown and to U.S. 181 towards Portland. In order to do that we have to have some main lane closures this weekend,” Lynn Allison, a public information coordinator for Harbor Bridge Project said.

Phase one of the closures starts Friday at 9 p.m. That's when the northbound lanes of the Crosstown Freeway will close at Comanche Street and northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane, diverted to Comanche Street exit. Signs will direct traffic onto the northbound Crosstown access Road that will take you to Interstate 37 and Highway 181.

Phase two starts Saturday at 6 a.m. when east and southbound lanes of IH-37 will close at the Crosstown interchange. Traffic will be diverted to southbound lanes of the crosstown freeway.

All of these changes are part of the ongoing Harbor Bridge Project.

"So, that'll be a huge improvement in the area for connectivity, for safety improvements as we finish this interchange this summer. We're getting into the final configuration of this road works project,” Allison said.

She said they expect all of the roads to reopen by noon on Sunday. Officials said drivers should know before they go by planning.

