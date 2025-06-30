TXU Energy and Mission 911 distribute fans to help neighbors beat the heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Volunteers distributed 350 box fans to families in need on the city's westside this morning as part of TXU Energy's "Beat the Heat" program.

The fans, purchased at H-E-B, were given out through a partnership between TXU Energy and Mission 911 to help community members stay cool during the hot summer months.

"We do whatever we can to make sure people stay cool and stay safe during the summer months. Our Beat the Heat program has been around for more than 25 years. So just being in the communities and being intentional about others and making sure they know how to stay safe and cool during the summer months," Kim Campbell, senior manager of customer advocacy at TXU Energy, said.

Campbell, senior manager of customer advocacy at TXU Energy, emphasized the company's long-standing commitment to community safety during extreme heat.

Local residents expressed gratitude for the initiative.

"We're grateful that everyone is being good to us and being united," Billy Rodela said.

The Free Store and Kona Ice were also present at the event, providing additional relief to neighbors trying to beat the heat.

