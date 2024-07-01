TxDOT gives driving safety reminders with July 4th around the corner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to TxDOTJuly is one of the deadliest months when it comes to DWI-related accidents.

The following quotes are from 3 different individuals who lost a loved one due to DUI-alcohol-related accidents in Texas;



"The impact killed my dad and brother instantly."

"There was a stop sign and he didn't stop. A drunk driver took my mother from me."

"Someone under the influence hit us heads-on. My mother was killed instantly."

Tragedies like those also happen in the Coastal Bend. During the 4th of July holiday period in 2023, Corpus Christi and the surrounding area saw 10 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes that resulted in 2 fatalities and 4 injuries.

Ruby Martinez, TxDOT's Traffic Safety Program Manager said, "All DUI crashes and deaths are 100 percent preventable. There is no excuse to drive after drinking any amount of alcohol."

She added that there are a variety of options for those who choose to drink.

"If you've been drinking, find a sober ride, there are many options. Take a taxi or ride-share service, and designate a sober driver. Call a friend or family member, use public transit, or simply stay put until you can safely get behind the wheel," Martinez said.

Martinez said that paying for a safe ride is much cheaper than a DUI charge or a life-altering crash.

"Every time someone fails to find a sober ride, they take on an enormous amount of risk. Even crashes that don't result in death or injury can cause serious legal problems that derail careers and relationships," Martinez said.

She reminded me that the consequences don't end there.

"A drunk driving arrest can result in fines and fees of up to 17 thousand as well as jail time. You could also lose your license and face years of shame and regret," Martinez said.

There will be an increased law enforcement presence on roads and highways through July 7. The focus of those patrols will be to look out for suspected drunk drivers. The goal is to reduce the number of DUI-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

