TxDOT begins rehabbing Highway 359 in "first if its kind" project

TxDOT began a construction project in San Diego on Highway 359.

Rehab project will cost $4.2 million for TxDOT.

Road project will tear out existing asphalt and have a layer of concrete for better maintenance.

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said a part of Highway 359 in San Diego has a lot of traffic and requires major repairs.

TxDOT Public Information Officer Raul Leal told KRIS 6 News reporter Melissa Trevino that this $4.2 million project is a ‘first of its kind’ project for San Diego and Duval County.

A study was conducted by TxDOT regarding different roads throughout the state. Among them, engineers found the road on Highway 359 off Highway 44 required repairs.

Those repairs will be completed through the multi-million-dollar project.

Officer Leal said a stretch of almost half a mile would be torn up and redone with concrete. The high price of concrete will outweigh the cost of maintenance.

“It’s a total rehab project which means it’s not just a repaving of the upper layer of asphalt, but they’ll go down about a foot or so,” Leal said.

As the project progresses existing utilities such as old water lines will have to be repaired.

In the meantime – the highway has been split into a one-way – traffic taking turns passing at the discretion of TxDOT workers. Once crews finish the southbound side – they will work on the northbound side.

Some businesses on the stretch of road on Highway 359 have been impacted by the construction. One business employee said they weren’t notified of the project beforehand.

“While we can appreciate what they’re doing out there, it is kind of negative because we serve seniors. And when they have to come to our office, it makes it very hard for them to get here," Pete Crisp, an employee of Haven Skilled Services said. "For our employees to get into the office. For other businesses that come through our office – it’s a lot more difficult to find a way to get here because it's not as straightforward now as it was before.”

Crisp works at Haven Skilled Services, a business that provides medical care. He said because of the construction, they are having to reroute patients.

Other businesses also said they even had to close for a few days at the beginning of the construction.

Leal said he understands the inconvenience and is asking everyone for their patience.

“In about a year from now, we should see a great project. Nice, smooth, durable, and with less maintenance required to upkeep it,” Leal said.

He said TxDOT is hopeful drivers remain patient as this construction continues work on the highway is expected to finish in 2025.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.