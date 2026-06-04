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Two-vehicle crash on Highway 361 sends 3 to hospital

Newport Pass Crash
ESD 2
Newport Pass Crash
Posted

Emergency crews from ESD2 and the Corpus Christi Fire Department are currently on scene at a significant traffic accident at the intersection of Highway 361 and Newport Pass.

The crash, involving 2 vehicles, happened shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday. Three people were transported to local hospitals following the collision.

ESD2 and the Corpus Christi Fire Department remain on scene.

Newport Pass Crash

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