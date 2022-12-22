Two new attorneys appointed in the Joseph Tejeda case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joseph Tejeda, the man charged with capital murder in the 2017 killing of Breanna Wood, was appointed two new lawyers on Wednesday, December 21.

According to a document from the 105th Judicial District obtained by KRIS 6 News, Eric Perkins and Jared Perkins have been appointed as lead counsel and second counsel for Joseph Tejeda in all of his pending cases.

This major development comes just days after Tejeda requested a new lawyer during an arraignment on a new charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

One of Tejeda's former attorneys, Dee Ann Torres, had filed a motion asking to withdraw from the case due to medical reasons. That motion was granted.

His other former attorney, Fred Jimenez, was removed after a request by both Tejeda and Jimenez.

Tejeda is set to go to trial on his new case, engaging in organized criminal activity next month.

The Texas State Attorney General said it is ready to go to trial on that case and the capital murder case but has discretion over which case to prosecute first.

The next hearing will be January 6.