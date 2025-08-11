Two more drivers arrested for reckless driving in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More drivers were arrested today as part of CCPD's initiative to crack down on reckless driving in the city of Corpus Christi.

Around 1:43 a.m., Violent Crimes Traffic Unit officers observed a truck traveling nearly 100 miles per hour on westbound South Padre Island Drive. After exiting the highway and continuing to drive recklessly, the vehicle was stopped by officers.

Roy Blaker, 21, was taken into custody for reckless driving and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

In a separate incident later that morning, officers observed a vehicle speeding through a stop sign and driving aggressively. After the driver attempted to hide with the vehicle, officers located and stopped the vehicle.

Elijah Garcia, 23, was arrested for reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

