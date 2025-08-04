Two injured in shooting at party on Beauvais Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were injured during a shooting at a party on the city's Southside Saturday night.

Officers were called out to the 7800 block of Beauvais Drive due to a shooting around 11:45pm Saturday night.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds and began first aid. The male was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

A second juvenile victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials determined that a disturbance had happened, and the suspect had produced a firearm during a large party that consisted of several juveniles.

This is an isolated incident, and detectives believe the parties are known to each other. No arrests have been made at this time.

The homeowners who were at the location during the incident were cited for Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CCPD detectives at 361-886-2840.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.

