Two injured, child evaluated following Ayers Street shooting; one in custody

Corpus Christi police have released more details about Wednesday night’s shooting at Ayers Street and Arlington Drive.

According to the CCPD blotter, officers were notified of a shooting involving an injured victim and a male suspect who fired at him.

Police said the suspect left the scene and walked across the street. When officers arrived and spoke with the victim, they heard multiple shots from the area.

Officers found the suspect carrying a handgun and took him into custody without incident.

Police determined the suspect had been involved in a disturbance at the store before walking out and firing his weapon “recklessly.”

Ernesto Mondragon, 33, was arrested and charged with nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the City Detention Center.

A shooting Wednesday night sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on the 3400 block of Ayers Street.

Wednesday evening, CCPD were on the scene in front of the Ayers Market after calls of a shooting. Speaking with a CCPD public information officer, it is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

KRIS 6 has also learned that a child was evaluated at the scene for possible injuries from glass. CCPD could not say where the glass came from or what building the child was in at the time of the shooting, but said that the evaluation was done as a “precaution.”

CCPD has also confirmed an individual has been taken into custody.

As of 8:20 p.m., CCPD and the forensic division are still on the scene interviewing witnesses and evaluating the area.

More information is expected to be released via the CCPD blotter at a later time.

This story is developing. KRIS 6 will update this reporting as more information is provided.

