Tips to protect your home's pipes during cold weather

The water department wants to make sure you are prepared... By properly protecting your pipes.

The most important thing Corpus Christi Water wants to emphasize to its residents - is to protect and insulate any pipes that might be exposed to the weather… which would be located on the outside of your home.

Here are some tips CCW- wants to remind you:

KRIS 6 News

Wrap the outside pipes with foam insulation, towels or pool noodles - to keep the heat from escaping faster

KRIS 6 News

Disconnect outdoor hoses

KRIS 6 News

Cover those outdoor faucets

KRIS 6 News

Turn off irrigation systems

KRIS 6 News

Open cabinets under sinks in kitchen and bathrooms so heat can flow

KRIS 6 News

Check for leaks

KRIS 6 News

Keep your home heated even when traveling

KRIS 6 News

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

