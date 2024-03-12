Watch Now
TIMES UP: City of Corpus Christi to Implement Stage 2 Water Restrictions

Posted at 9:47 AM, Mar 12, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi will implement Stage 2 Water Restrictions on Tuesday, March 12.

City Manager Peter Zanoni will make the announcement during a news conference that will be held at the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant at 13101 Leopard Street.

According to a press release, the City of Corpus Christi, the city's combined western reservoir storage levels have dropped below 30 percent, triggering Stage 2 Water Shortage conditions.

Under Stage 2, residents will only be allowed to water their lawns once every other week instead of one week. The city will also monitor use. People who use too much water could face a fine.

The city has been under Stage 1 water restrictions since June 14, 2022.

