CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Theater students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi practice stage combat safely for media month

A fight broke out today at TAMUCC, but it was not real.

Theater students were practicing stage combat, which is a way for them to act out fight scenes safely.

The demonstration was part of Communication and Media Month at TAMUCC. Throughout the month, more events like this will be taking place.

Noah Bryant, a senior theater directing major at TAMUCC, was part of the exercise and said it has helped him in more ways than one.

"Like I think for me personally, stage combat has helped me out with actual genuine combat as well, like martial arts. I don't have a big history in martial arts. I did karate for I think three days when I was 8," Bryant said.

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