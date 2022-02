CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium is bringing in its animals that are sensitive to the extreme cold.

The aquarium says zoological staff is on-hand 24 hours a day to keep an eye on those animals. They also have a backup power source in case of an outage.

They say they can care for up to 3,000 cold stunned turtles.

During last year's February freeze, staff rehabbed 16,000 sea turtles at the aquarium's rescue center.