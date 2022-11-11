Watch Now
The office of Michael Cloud presents the Veterans History Project

Posted at 4:08 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 11:15:54-05

CORPUS CHRISTI — Congressman Michael Cloud is collaborating with the library of congress to launch the veterans history project.

The goals of the project are to collect, preserve, and make available the stories of our wartime heroes of the 27th district, this will help provide future generations first hand accounts of those who risked their lives to keep us at home safe.

If you are a veteran in the 27th congressional district of Texas and would love to have your stories documented with the library of congress, you can log onto https://cloud.house.gov/veteranshistoryproject

